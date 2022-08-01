Identification of polarity in solvents

All right. So if you drew this one out, where you would find is that there's actually a c tripled on N with a lone pair and then a methyl group. Would this have a net dipole? Yeah, it would. It would pull towards the lone pair. So that means that this isn't a polar. And is this ableto hydrogen bond? No. So this would be another version of polar a pro dick. Just You guys know this is a molecule called a CDO night trial, and it's not one of the most popular solvents ever, but it is something that I've seen before. So just so you guys know it doesn't have any fancy acronyms, but that's called acetone. I trial. All right, let's move on to the next one.

