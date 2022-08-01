General format of reactions and how to interpret solvents.

Alright, guys. So we've been spending a lot of time talking about nuclear files and leaving groups. But sometimes when you look at your reaction, you're going to see some weird letters at the bottom like you might see D m f or D M S o or even just water. And you're wondering, what kind of role does that compound play in this reaction? In fact, you might be getting freaked out like I don't know the what kind of reaction I have because I don't recognize this molecule. And I'm here to tell you that that is usually going to be the solvent. Okay, if you see something at the bottom of your arrow, that's usually where the solvents go. And that's why we're going to discuss in this page. So let's go ahead and get started. So solvents are basically inert compounds. That's the whole point. They can't react. Okay, the whole point of a solvent is that it's something that serves as a medium for you to run a reaction in. And even though they are, you know, they do have impacts on reactions to some degrees. What we're gonna find in this course is that the impact of your nuclear file and leaving group is much, much more important than the impact of your solvent. So typically, when we see solvent questions, it's gonna be in the form of a conceptual style question. We'll talk about what type of solvent is favored, but it's not gonna be a mechanistic question where it will actually determine the type of reaction that you have. Okay, so I just wanted to let you know, just underline this part that these solvents are rarely gonna affect the outcome of a written reaction so many times we're just gonna neglect them. We're not gonna look at them too much, Alright, So overall, if we're looking at a chemical reaction, because I know this is new to a lot of you guys we're gonna do is we're gonna see some kind of re agent or some kind of starting product, okay. And then you're going to see an arrow, and that arrow is gonna have to compounds. Usually it's usually gonna have something at the top, and that's usually the re agent. That's usually the active substance. Okay, then at the bottom, typically you'll see the solvent. The solvent is the thing that, like I said, does not react but just serves as a place for the reaction to occur. Okay, Now, what I'm saying right now isn't a written rule. So that means that there are gonna be times where maybe if you have a two step reaction that you'll have the on top of the arrow is one of the parts. And the second part is Azat the bottom and both the reactive. Okay, but really, what I'm trying to say is that many times you're gonna see reactions with solvents in them and really, it's mostly your job to ignore them. It's mostly your job to say, Hey, I'm not going to really pay attention to this part. I'm just gonna pay attention to what Johnny said was really important, which was the nuclear falls and leaving groups

