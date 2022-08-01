Identification of polarity in solvents

Alright, guys. So did this molecule have a die poll? Absolutely. Remember that Oxygen's have lone pairs and those lone pairs have a depot pulling up. On top of that, we had die polls pulling up from the carbon. So we have a net Typo pulling up. So this definitely couldn't be a polar, right? Havel, Would it be? Would it be ableto hydrogen bond? Okay, so we know it's one of the polar ones. Would it be ableto hydrogen bond? The answer is no, because it doesn't have a hydrogen directly attached to an O. N or F. So this is what we would call polar a product. Okay, Um so as we discussed, this would be a solvent that would be really good to use for S and two or e too, because it wouldn't hinder that nuclear file. And this is actually a really common solvent in general. It's called Tetra Hydro. Fran, you don't have to memorize the full name, but you should know this is th f. So whenever you see th f, it's a very common solvent in or go. You should know that it's it's the cyclic ether, Basically. Okay, so and by the way. This is just for your own enrichment. Really? Like if on the test you forgot with th f looks like you could probably still get 100%. I just want you guys to get familiar with these guys because these were kind of like the usual suspects that we're going to see a lot and reactions. And it helps if you have some kind of context for what it is. All right, so let's move on to the next one.

