The difference between protic vs. aprotic solvents.

So as solvents go, there's basically three general categories that they fall under. Um, the first would be polar solvents. Okay. And this has to do back with when we talk about die polls. A really, really long time ago. Um, you stopped to remember that polar solvents are just the same way that we determine what a polar solvent was at the beginning. When you talk about deposit the same thing here, it's a molecule that has a net dipole. So just go ahead and write that down. Okay, So molecules with net die polls would be polar solvents. Then we have two different types of solvents. We have a product, solvents and product solvents, and this I have to define because we never really used that word before. So basically, the essence of a product solvent is one that can hydrogen bond. Okay, so if you're able to donate hydrogen because you are oxygen, nitrogen or flooring, that will be a considered a product solvent. Okay, so you might already guess that a product solvent would be one that cannot display hydrogen bonding. Okay, so let's go ahead and write that down. And then that means that a product solvent is going to be a solvent that displays age bonding. Yeah, and that age bonding has a special property. It turns out that for different types of reactions, it's gonna have different effects. So for when you when you're making Carvel cat irons, if you can hydrogen bond, that's actually going to stabilize the Carvel Catalan and make it easier to generate a Carvel Catalan for that step. So be thinking about that, Okay? There's another thing that they do. They also tend to slow down nuclear files. So imagine the of this negative charge and you've got all these waters sticking to it. It's gonna make that negative charge a little slower through the solution and a little bit more difficult to donate its electrons. So it kind of has the same effect for both the positive charge and the negative charge. The problem is that for the positive charge, it's a good thing to stabilize it for the negative charge. That's a bad thing because it winds up hindering it and making it more bulky. Okay, so if we were to think about the type of solvents that we would use for mechanisms, we've learned forward mechanism. So far s and one s and two e one and a two. What kind of salt? What kind of mechanisms? What? I prefer to have a product solvent in. Okay. Think about a product. Means that means it can hydrogen bond. So what would be a good mechanism to have with the product solvent? Good. So would be one that has carbo cat ions. That would be sn one and e one. Are you guys following the logic there? Because products solvents are gonna be able to stabilize the Carvel cattle. And as I said before up here, Okay. And then that means that in an A product solvent, what would be a good mechanism to run? And that would be S n two and e too? Because these are mechanism that start off. Remember, the very first step is a strong nuclear fall attack, something So do I. Want a product solvent toe, bulk that toe, make it bulky. And to slow it down. No, I actually wanted a product solvent, so it's not gonna hinder it all. And just gonna zip right through the solvent. All right, So does that kind of makes sense. The distinction we're using. That's the kind of question that you could see a conceptual question on your exam. All right, so now what I want to do for the rest of this page is just go through these eight solvents and this will kind of be a combination of identifying solvents and also just a teaching moment for you guys toe learn a few comments, solvents that we use in all of organic chemistry, not just one. We're gonna use these solvents for Orgel one and for or go to. So we'll go ahead and we'll just do We'll just have a different answer for everyone. So you guys just go ahead and take your time with number one and figure out. Is it a polar, or is it polar product or polar a product? So basically have three options. You just have to check off one of the boxes. All right? And the way you're gonna look at that is look at the die pole and then determine if it can hydrogen bond or not. All right, so go ahead and try to figure it out

