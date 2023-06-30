Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Isotopes
Predict the relative intensities of the molecular ion peak, the M+2 peak, and the M+4 peak for a compound that contains two bromine atoms.
