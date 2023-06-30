Consider the following four structures, followed by
mass spectral data. Match each structure with its characteristic
molecular ion or fragment. In each case, give
a likely structure of the ion responsible for the base peak.
(a) base peak at 105
(b) base peak at 72
(c) M+ doublet at 198 and 200, base peak at 91
(d) base peak at 91, large peak at 43
