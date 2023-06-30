Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectMass Spect:Fragmentation
6:41 minutes
Problem 12h
Textbook Question

Consider the following four structures, followed by mass spectral data. Match each structure with its characteristic molecular ion or fragment. In each case, give a likely structure of the ion responsible for the base peak.

(a) base peak at 105 (b) base peak at 72 (c) M+ doublet at 198 and 200, base peak at 91 (d) base peak at 91, large peak at 43

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
4:28m

Watch next

Master Ionization Potentials with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
04:28
Ionization Potentials
Johnny Betancourt
172
5
12:08
Simple Fragmentation Mechanisms
Johnny Betancourt
204
1
8
01:27
Clarification on the Base Peak
Johnny Betancourt
119
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.