Organic Chemistry15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass SpectMass Spect:Isotopes
6:52 minutes
Problem 12
Identify which of these four mass spectra indicate the presence of sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or nitrogen. Suggest a molecular formula for each. <

