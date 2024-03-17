18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 11-38b
Using the given starting material, any necessary inorganic reagents and catalysts, and any carbon-containing compounds with no more than two carbons,
indicate how each of the following compounds can be prepared:
b. <IMAGE>
