7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
Problem 24.18
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Predict the product of the following substitution/addition reactions involving phenoxides. [Because this problem represents a review of current and previous material, section numbers have been provided for your reference.]
(d) <IMAGE>
