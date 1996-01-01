18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 18
Draw resonance contributors for the carbanion that would be formed if meta-chloronitrobenzene were to react with hydroxide ion. Why doesn't the reaction occur?
