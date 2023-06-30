We have considered nucleophilic aromatic substitution
of pyridine at the 2-position and 3-position but not
at the 4-position. Complete the three possible cases by
showing the mechanism for the reaction of methoxide ion
with 4-chloropyridine. Show how the intermediate is stabilized
by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.
