Organic Chemistry18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and BeyondNucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
Problem 19b
We have considered nucleophilic aromatic substitution of pyridine at the 2-position and 3-position but not at the 4-position. Complete the three possible cases by showing the mechanism for the reaction of methoxide ion with 4-chloropyridine. Show how the intermediate is stabilized by delocalization of the charge onto the nitrogen atom.

