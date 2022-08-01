Heck Reaction Example 1

So here it says determine the product from the following heck reaction. Alright so if we take a look here we have this as our first compound which is are all keen. So this is our our two group. Then we're gonna have this second structure here which has the halogen on it. Remember that halogen is a leaving group So it represents our X group. Therefore it's connected to all of this which is our our one group. Remember the basic setup is that we're gonna lose the X group and the hydrogen of the alkaline. So that my R. One and R two groups can combine in this reaction. We also have our palladium catalyst in the form of P. D. O. A. C. Two. We have PPH three couple um in conjunction with it. So you can consider this as your catalyst on top. Then we have on the bottom our base which is triathlon. Mean now remember regional selectivity. We have the reaction. It's highly regional selective with the R. One group going to the less substituted alc in position the substitute position of the talking. So we have hydrogen attached to this walkin. And remember the less substituted position. Just means the alc in carbon with more hydrogen. This alkaline carbon here has one hydrogen and this one here has to so we're gonna lose one of these hydrogen on this carbon, it's gonna combine with the iodine and it's gonna be lost so that we can combine R. One and R. Two together. Now here I'll make it doesn't really matter which one is lost because there is no stereo chemistry associated with this double bond. It's not E or Z. So H. And our ex Are lost to the process. So that R. one and R. two can combine. Now the alcan of our one though has um E. Or Z. Configurations associated with it. It is an E configuration which would mean that it needs to stay E at the end of this reaction. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna draw our one first and to maintain its E configuration. All you have to do is just draw the R. Two group in the same position that the iodine was in and in that way maintained its configuration. So pretty simple if you approach it that way. So now we're gonna connect this carbon here. Two. This carbon here. Okay, so there goes my carbon which is still connected to the other double bonded carbon which is still connected to this cyclo plantain ring. So, this year would represent my final product. So, again, the al keen of my R. Two group isn't here. Z. So, it doesn't really matter. But the structure of my R. One group has an E. Configuration and that has to be maintained because we're also dealing with stereo selectivity where it maintains um it tries to maintain its stereo chemistry but it greatly favors the E. Configuration as the major. All right, so this would be our final product for this particular question and that's the only approach you need to take if they're not asking for the mechanism. Later on, we'll go into greater detail on how the heck reaction mechanism exactly works to get our final product. But for now, just remember look at it in a simple way, X and H are lost so that R one and R two are combined together. If you can do that, you'll get your final answer for the heck reaction.

