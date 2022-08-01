So remember that the coupling agent of our heck reaction is basically the alkaline. Now the reactivity of the ALC in can be further increased or decreased depending on what's connected to it. Now we're gonna say the reactivity of the ALC in which remember is our our to group. It decreases with increasing substitution. We're gonna say here the highest yields for the heck reaction happen when we have just a non substituted simple ethylene compound as are all keen. So this year and when we have a mono substituted ethylene with electron withdrawing groups. So here if we take a look we have electron withdrawing groups attached to our AL keen remember the balconies are are two group and if we take a look here we have a carbon Neil within our group our could represent hydrogen, it could represent carbon groups. We have C. N. We have our cell phonic acid group, C X three where X is a halogen, we have an R. Three plus where are could be a hydrogen or carbon. And then we have our nitro group. For those of you remember these groups have something in common. Remember these are meta groups, meta directing groups that you've learned before when dealing with benzene reactions. And we're going to say here that the first three here on the right there moderately deactivating or are moderately electronic drawing groups and then these three here are very strong and the strength is increasing as we go this way from right to left, the strength is increasing and as the strength increases the reactivity of my al keen increases in terms of the heck reaction we're gonna say here reactivity increases. Okay so take that into consideration when dealing with the heck reaction we wanted. Now keen in terms of our coupling agent we either want it to be not substituted at all. So when it's typical ethylene structure or if we're gonna have it substituted just having mono substituted with an electron withdrawing or meta directing group attached, the more deactivating or withdrawing the meta director, the more reactive that all keen is towards the heck reaction. So keep this in mind when taking a look and comparing the reactivity of different types of heck reactions.

