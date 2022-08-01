in this video, we're going to take a look at the heck reaction mechanism. Now we're gonna say that this mechanism occurs via a catalytic cycle that is comprised of organic palladium intermediates. Now, if we're comparing the generic setup of a cross coupling reaction, we can kind of compare it to a heck reaction. Now the general format or set up for a cross coupling reaction is we have our carbon Hallett represented by our one X. It reacts with a coupling agent represented by R two c. And a transition metal complex which is M. L. N. Through the use of this transition metal catalysts were able to create our coupling product where R one and R two connect together. C. X. Is just a byproduct that is formed during these coupling reactions. Now if we take a look here at the heck reaction in the heck reaction, we have a carbon halat as well. And in terms of our coupling agent, we're using an owl keen and then we have our palladium catalyst over our base and as a result of this coupling reaction, what we're making is we're making a new usually more conjugated alkaline. So we're just gonna say now keen. And then here this will just be our byproduct. So fundamentally what's happening here is we just have the X group of our carbon khallad and the H group of are all keen being lost as byproduct and the r group of the carbon khallad connecting with this al keen portion to give us our new usually more conjugated talking product. Now that we've seen just the basic setup, click onto the next video and let's start talking about the mechanism that is indicative of a heck reaction.

