So the first step of our heck reaction mechanism begins with oxidative addition. This involves the addition of the carbon Halide to the transition metal complex. Now here we have our palladium catalyst. It possesses a lone pair which comes from the d orbital electrons of palladium By utilizing this lone pair, we're going to connect to our X group of the carbon Hallett when we connect to that X group at the same time, we have the breaking of this bond here where it connects to palladium. So we wind up making is our transition metal complex where R and X have attached to the palladium. Now, normally with a lot of these coupling reactions, we have three major steps. We have oxidative addition. We have transmit elation and we have reductive elimination when it comes to the heck reaction, there's a small wrinkle instead of doing a traditional transmit elation step instead we do a syn addition step. Now, what's in addition because of the presence of the ALc in, we're going to say the resulting complex reacts with the all keen and ads are one and palladium across the pi bond on the same side because they're adding on the same side. That's why it's called syn addition. Alright, so we have our X group that got added to the palladium and we have our our group, we're gonna say here that my our group and then my palladium, I'm gonna say our palladium complex, two separate things are getting attached on the same side onto the pi bond. So that means that our new structure is gonna have our hydrogen here on this wedge bond. And then we're gonna have our our group and our palladium complex being added onto the same side. Next we have our reductive eliminations, which can be broken down into three A. And three B. The first one, Step three A. Has a new complex undergoes a carbon carbon bond rotation, followed by a syn elimination to give an al keen. So, from the complex we created in step two under Sin edition, we're going to bring that down. Then we have our our here and the palladium complex. We have to undergo a 60° bond rotation because we need both the hydrogen and this palladium complex to be on the same side, so that they can be eliminated by sin elimination. So we're gonna rotate around the single bond. We're gonna keep the palladium complex in the same position. All that's rotating is the hydrogen and the R group. So hydrogen will rotate when we rotate. This way h moves over here. So now the ages here and then the r gets moved over here. Now we're gonna have our own reductive elimination that happens here. So, under this reductive elimination, this bond breaks because hydrogen escaping us high dry connects to the palladium and then this bond here breaks carbon being more electro negative than palladium takes the bond to help make a pi bond. So we're gonna make a double bond here and then the our group is right here. So under the first step within step 3 3 a. We have the formation of our talking. What we wanted to do. Step three be is all about regenerating the palladium catalyst. So here the basis that we usually use our our acetate ion or hydrogen carbonate or bicarbonate. So what happens here is that they represent a base, They're going to remove the hydrogen which causes this bond to break in palladium to hold onto the electrons and at the same time for the X group to leave because it represents a good leaving group. So we wind up getting the regeneration of our palladium catalyst. Remember there's two major driving forces that come with these coupling reactions were trying to make a more conjugated product. And also we're trying to get the transition metal to follow either the 18 or 16 electron rule at this point by regenerating the catalyst in its original form, the palladium no longer follows the 18 or 16 electron rule. So this puts pressure on it to go through the cycle again, to get closer to the 18 or 16 electron role. So this is the driving force that's gonna want us to redo the whole reaction, get palladium back to its optimal 18 or 16 electron count and also to generate more alkaline product. Now that we've seen this mechanism, we're going to attempt to answer the example question at the bottom of the page in the next video and find a justification of why not just one but two products are formed by following this whole mechanism of the heck reaction.

