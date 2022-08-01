Heck Reaction Mechanism Example 1

So here it says a heck reaction between Z three X. Scene and bromine. Methane creates both Z three ethyl 13 hexi dying and three and E three ethel 14 hexi dying here, we have to illustrate how both products can be formed. Now remember when it comes to the heck mechanism we know that the first step is oxidative addition. So here are palladium catalyst would interact with my alcohol Halide. So it would create something like this. So we have both of those Liggins still attached but then we also have our B are attached and this attached. So we've seen this before. Then what would happen is that this complex that we just created would react with Carole king are all keen. Has hydrogen, Is that we don't see that are here. So what would happen? It would add, they would add by sin addition from step two. So what would that would create was we'd have we're gonna draw this is dashed, this is dash. So they're both on the same side because we're starting from a Z. Aachen, then we have these hydrogen. And remember we're doing, we're adding by syn addition. So we'd have this portion here getting attached. And then over here we have the palladium complex with the halogen still attached to it. Okay, so just to make this easier and keep it like that and then we still have these two hydrogen is here, which I'll draw as dashed. So this is what we've made after sin addition. Now, what we can do here is remember we want the palladium complex to be on the same side with this hydrogen, so that we can make a double bond right here and give us this first product. So to do that, we need to have a 60 degree carbon carbon bond rotation. So we're gonna rotate around this. So when I do that, I'm actually gonna move the palladium into position. So this doesn't move, so it's staying where it is. And what's gonna happen here is this palladium complex is gonna move to where this is, and then this H is gonna move down here, and then this is gonna move to this position where the palladium complex was. So this left side is untouched, And we're gonna implement all the changes we did because of the 60° bond rotation. So now my palladium complex is here on the same side with the hydrogen, and then the H that I rotated is over here. Now. And then this here is gonna rotate to the same position that the palladium complex was originally. So now it's going to be wedged. Alright, so now we're gonna lose this to create a double bond. So we have our reductive elimination. So that's gonna give me this part here, now connected to double bonded carbon. So it loses its stereo chemistry and this year, and this year are both wedged, they're both on the same side. So that's why in the product, you see them both on the same side, the H year. I don't drop, we know it's there. We don't have to show hydrogen is connected to carbon. So, this is the justification for the first product that we made. But how do we make the second product? Well, option two. So, option one was this one. Now, let's do option two. So, for option two, we have the same structure here. So, what I'm gonna do is I'm going to copy it and move it down here. Hopefully you guys can see that. Mhm. But here, we're not gonna do the 60° bond rotation. What we're gonna do instead is that this palladium complex will not be on the same side as this hydrogen, but that's okay, because there's another hydrogen here, there's a hydrogen, There's two hydrogen here, there's one hydrogen that's dashed, and then there's one hydrogen that's wedged. And it's this wedge hydrogen here, that's on the same side as this palladium complex. So we can lose both of these guys here and create a double bond right here, which explains how we get this product over here. Okay, so we're gonna draw that double bond. Okay, so when we do that, There goes the double one that we created, and then we're gonna have we still have this portion over here. But this product doesn't quite look like what we have up here. But remember, there's free rotation around a single bond, not just rotated, so that this group moves up here, and it will look exactly like this product here, and then we have this portion here. So hopefully guys are able to see through my chicken scratch what's going on in terms of the justification for both products. So the reason that we get two products here is because we have different hydrogen that can be made to be sin or cysts to the palladium complex. We lose that hydrogen with the palladium complex and we create a double bond here to locations. Therefore we have two different possible products. So just remember the heck reaction mechanism can be a bit tricky. Instead of a traditional transmit elation step, we have a syn addition step. And then we also have a syn elimination step where the palladium is lost and then the carbon next to it, the hydrogen on that carbon that's on the same side as the palladium complex is lost with it. So we have sin elimination that's being done

