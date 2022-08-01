in this video, we're gonna take a look at the heck reaction. Now in the heck reaction we basically have the coupling between a carbon khallad and are now keen to the use of a palladium catalyst. Now we're going to say here that the are group of the carbon Halide is substituted for raven, Ilic hydrogen of an al keen. If we take a look on the left we have the generic layout for a cross coupling reaction. So in a typical cross coupling reaction we have our carbon Halide which is represented by our one X where X just represents a good leaving group. We have our coupling agent illustrated by R two C. Along with this we have M L. N where M represents a transition metal. L. Is just the number of Liggins attached to it. Typically for these coupling reactions, the number of Liggins is either two or four. Remember this reinforces the idea that our transition metal wants to get either the 18 or 16 electron role being followed. So that's one of the main driving forces for these types of coupling reactions. Through the use of these three pieces, we have the creation of our coupling product which remember is just the connecting of RR one and R two groups to get together. Then we're gonna have here R C. X, which is just our by products that will be forming in these different types of coupling reactions. Now by applying this generic layout for a cross coupling reaction, we can take a look at the heck reaction itself in the heck reaction, we still have a carbon Hallett. Next we're gonna say that are all keen serves as our coupling agent. Then we have the use of a palladium catalyst with some type of base. This leads to the creation of our more substituted all keen remember creating more substituted, more conjugated products is our second type of driving force that pushes these coupling reactions forward. So here this would be our coupling product and then what we have here at the end is just our byproduct. If we're looking at this in the simplest type of way, we'd say that within the heck reaction, we basically have the loss of our leaving group X. And this vanilla hydrogen they're lost so that my R one and R two groups can combine together to create a more substituted, more conjugated. All keen. Now, if we take a look here, we're gonna say that are are one group of the carbon Hallett here, if we apply to our heck reaction, we're gonna say that our group is represented by a vinyl, a real or Ben's ill group. So when it comes to these text reactions are will be represented by one of those three types of groups. Next we're gonna say here, that are two group of our of our heck reaction is just represented by the ALC in group when it comes to our C group with the heck reaction, that's just represented by H. Now what's going to be a common theme within all these coupling reaction is X. Are leaving group here. X leaving group of the carbon. Hallett is represented by chlorine, bromine, iodine or trife late. So for good leaving groups and in terms of the heck reaction, the bases that are typically used are are acetate ion which is O A C. For short you could use hydrogen uh carbonate or we can say bicarbonate or we can even use triathlon. Mean as a base. Now we have a basic simple layout for heck reaction but we need to remember that heck reaction has some rules that it follows. Its regional selectivity and stereo selectivity are the two things that we must also take into account when dealing with heck reactions with regional selectivity. We're gonna say the reaction is highly regional selective. So the R1 group going to the less substituted position of the Akim. So as we do examples and practice questions we'll see how this is being applied. Then we have stereo selectivity. So if an E. Or Z. Configuration is possible for the al keen then the reaction is highly selective, often giving the E configuration as the major product. All right. So when we're dealing with these heck reactions, just remember in the simplest of ways we just have the X. Group of the carbon khallad and the hydrogen or vanilla hydrogen of the walking being lost in order to combine R. One and R. Two together. Then we also have to take into account regional selectivity and stereo selectivity when approaching any type of heck reactions. Now that we've laid down the basic groundwork for heck reactions will attempt to do some example questions dealing with how to find our final product.

