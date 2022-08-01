Heck Reaction Example 2

So here based on what we've learned about the reactivity of the Al keen. Let's answer the following question here. It says rank the following Elkins in order of increasing reactivity towards the heck reaction. So what we have to do here is we have to identify what kind of groups are attached to our al keen carbons. So we have here a CN group, an NH two group here we just have mental groups. And here we have a C F three group here. We also have methyl groups as carbon groups as well. Okay, attached to our Alpine carbons. Okay now remember we say that the Al king is greater enhanced towards the heck reaction if it has electron withdrawing groups attached to it. So we need to identify if we have any electron withdrawing groups attached to my elkin carbons. If we look we see that CN is an electronic drawing group. We also see that CF three is an electron withdrawing group. For see all we have are methyl groups which are weekly um electron donating groups. And then in B we have an NH two group. Remember nitrogen here as a lone pair. Because of that lone pair, NH two is considered to be a strong electron donating group. So here we have a strong electron donating group. And here we have weak electron donating groups. So we want to go in order of increasing reactivity. So at least reactive to most reactive the least reactive would have to be be because that one is a strong electron donating group. So if strong electron withdrawing groups increase the reactivity of the all keen then putting a strong electron donating group would have the opposite effect. It would decrease reactivity of that all keen towards the heck reaction. So be would be last then we have C. Which is electron donating but weaker. Then we have C N versus C X three. In terms of our scale we can see that CN is a weaker or more moderate electron withdrawing group compared to CF three which is represented here by C X three. So then we'd say a so D would be the Most reactive out keen towards the heck reaction because it has the strongest electron withdrawing group attached to it. He has CF three. So just remember when it comes to the heck reaction we can more greatly increase the reactivity of the walking towards the heck reaction. If we attach electron withdrawing groups onto it or if we keep it as just a simple ethylene molecule.

