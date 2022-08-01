Determining Root Name

So just go down to this example for a second if we're not gonna finish it. But I just want you guys to tell me which one would be the root here. I have a four carbon ring and I have a six carbon chain here. I have a six carbon ring and a four carbon chain. So an example. A. Which one? What would be the name of the route? Carbon. Well, the root carbon is chain is a chain. It's the sick carbons here because the largest portion. So the route in this case would just equal Heck scene. Does that make sense? Because it's just a six carbon chain?

