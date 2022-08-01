Why it is okay to omit a single location for monocyclics

then, lastly, if there's only one substitution on your ring, Okay, So let's say you have a ring and you have one thing coming off of it. Okay? The location of that thing can be omitted. Okay? How does that make sense? Well, because if you have a chain, let me give you a chain. An example. Chain. Okay. Obviously it's like the ugliest chain ever. I didn't even do the zigzags. But if you have a chain and you add one thing to it, that thing could be in a lot of different places. It could be there, or I could erase it and I could put there or I could erase it. Or And I could put it right at the end. Those air, all different possibilities of where that stick could be. Do you just see how I'm saying that? Like, the location is gonna matter. That is a different location than that. Okay, but if I have a ring and I put it here, that's the same thing as if I put it here. And that's the same thing as if I put it here. All of them are the same because the ring I could rotate as much as I want, whereas the chain, if I put it in the middle, it's stuck in the middle. It's never going to go to the end. Does that kind of makes sense? So for a chain, you always have to say the location always notes location, but for a ring, location could be omitted. Does that make sense now? This is Onley true. If I have one group, if I have more than one branch. So let's say I have two branches now. You need to say what the locations are. Why? Because that is gonna be a very much different structure than that. And that's gonna be a different structure than that. So then, once I have two things, it breaks that rule. But I was trying to say, If you only have one thing coming off of your ring many times, that location will be omitted. Does that make sense? Cool

