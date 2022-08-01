How to find the root name for cycloalkanes

So now we're just gonna start layering stuff onto these al canes and making the names more complex. Let's talk about what happens when you have a ring to structure. So cyclo alcanzar the name given to any time they ever ring inside of your Al cane. And we're going to start off with the easy ones, which is just monos I click compounds. Okay, Monos I click just means one ring, okay? And these air easy. All we're gonna do is we're just going to tach cyclo to the beginning of the route chain. Okay, so all of a sudden, heck sane becomes cyclo hexane. Alright, Um, if it's a ring, the route is assigned to the portion of the out came with the greater number of carpets. Now, where this comes into play is that usually it's really obvious which one is bigger or which one is going to get the route name. But sometimes it's not as obvious, meaning that sometimes you have both a long chain and they ring on the same structure. Most of the time. It's just gonna be either a chain or it's gonna be a ring. But sometimes some structures combined both What do we do if we combine? Both. Okay, well, then we want to do is you want to give the part with the greater number of change the roots?

