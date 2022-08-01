Name the following alkane

So here's the substitute, Wint. Here's a substitute, Wint. So why don't you tell me the first one? What would be the name of that substitution? And if location is important, tell me what location would be a swell. So first of all, what is for? I mean, what is this for carbon thing? It's a cyclo beauty. Do you guys agree with that cyclo butane? But is it the main chain? Is it on the Is it the main route? No, it's not. It's a substitute. Went so remember. There's always an ending that we give every substitue in. What is that substitue? It's always get a Y L ending. So what that means is that this is actually gonna be called cyclo beautiful. Okay, The reason it's Cycle Bugle is because it's not the root. It's a substitute. Does that make sense? Then what's the location? The location would just be that it's on the first carbon of this. So be one cycle beautiful, because on my six carbon chain, that's gonna be the side that I want toe have the lowest number. It would be dumb for me to put this side as the lowest number because Then it would take me six carbons to get to the cycle. Beautiful. So there we go. This name is gonna be one cyclo beautiful. Heck, sing Makes sense. Sorry. My handwriting got really messy there. I'll try to make it better.

Hide transcripts