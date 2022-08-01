Name the following alkane

So for this one, What type of substitue it do I have? Well, for this one, I actually just have a four carbon chain. Okay, so the name for that would be just beautiful. Okay, does that you don't have a location. Technically, if I want to give it a location, I could give it the location One, because obviously I'm going to start. I'm gonna start numbering the ring wherever the first substitution is because I can number the ring from wherever. But since there's only one substitution on here, I could also just drop the one. And I could just call this beautiful cyclo Hexi. And what that tells the reader, is that Hey, I have a ring on. I have one thing coming off of it. It doesn't matter where you write that futile group because they're all the same, no matter what. Cool! Awesome. So now we know how to name cyclo al canes

Hide transcripts