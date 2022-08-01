Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry4. Alkanes and CycloalkanesNaming Cycloalkanes

Name the following alkane

Johnny Betancourt
251
1
7
Was this helpful?
So for this one, What type of substitue it do I have? Well, for this one, I actually just have a four carbon chain. Okay, so the name for that would be just beautiful. Okay, does that you don't have a location. Technically, if I want to give it a location, I could give it the location One, because obviously I'm going to start. I'm gonna start numbering the ring wherever the first substitution is because I can number the ring from wherever. But since there's only one substitution on here, I could also just drop the one. And I could just call this beautiful cyclo Hexi. And what that tells the reader, is that Hey, I have a ring on. I have one thing coming off of it. It doesn't matter where you write that futile group because they're all the same, no matter what. Cool! Awesome. So now we know how to name cyclo al canes
01:11
How to find the root name for cycloalkanes
Johnny Betancourt
395
2
1
00:34
Determining Root Name
Johnny Betancourt
282
2
5
00:18
Determining Root Name
Johnny Betancourt
268
2
2
01:53
Why it is okay to omit a single location for monocyclics
Johnny Betancourt
263
3
5
01:29
Name the following alkane
Johnny Betancourt
268
2
10
00:53
Name the following alkane
Johnny Betancourt
251
1
7
02:52
What is a bicyclic molecule?
Johnny Betancourt
273
1
7
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.