What is a bicyclic molecule?

Now I just want to introduce by psy clicks, and I'm not going to rigorously teach you how to name them here. Okay. In fact, I'm not gonna teach you how to name them. Unless you're Professor specifically asks. Okay, Because by psy clicks or kind of like, if he some professors want you to know them, some professors don't. But I'm just gonna teach you, no matter what, you should know. The basics of what by cycling is okay and by psychics are composed of two distinct rings attached along one bond. All right, so this would be an example of a bys. I click. And it's made out of two cycle heck scenes and the actual name for a bys I click of to cycle Texans is called a decline. So Declan just equals cyclo Heck, scene Bice, I click. Okay, Some professors also take a special interest in Declan's on. I will also be monitoring your class to see if I have to teach a separate section on Declan's as well. Some professors don't really care. Okay. What's important is that I just want you to know that a vice I click by the way this dotted bond here is the same thing as a regular bond. I'm just pointing out that this is the bond that shared case that would be a bicyclist molecule. Okay, now abridged compound is a type of by sockets. I click, and it's actually composed of three compound rings attached by what we called to Bridge Head. I know this is getting a little weird. Bridgehead Adams. Okay, so here's an example. This one's called nor aborning, and it's a very common is actually one of the most common bridge structures. And you're asking me, Johnny, where the three rings? I do not see three rings. Well, there actually are. There's this main thing down here that's actually just a weird way to draw cyclo hexane. Okay, so that's just a six member drain. Then I've got a five member ID ring if I go along one side and then up like that. So that's 15 member dring, and then it turns out that I have another five member dring if I go up the other side and up that thing. Okay, This thing in the middle that I keep pointing to is called the bridge. Okay, so it's like I don't know. Think about that. You're walking over a bridge and you're going from one side of the molecule to the other. The atoms that attach all of those are called the bridge had atoms. So that's what I meant by two bridgeheads. So this is called a bridge compound. All right, so these are going to get We have different ways of naming by psy clicks thes have a certain way of naming. But like I said, I'm gonna That's gonna be a separate section that I teach you on Lee. If you're Professor requires that, you know that I just want you to be familiar with what a bridge is. Okay, awesome guys. So with that said, let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

