The 3 factors that determine the strength of inductive effects.

So now what I want to talk about is what are the things that increase or decrease inductive effects? And there's actually three things that we want to look out for. Okay, so first of all, the strength of the Electra negative entities. Okay, so the reason I'm using the word entities I know that's like a weird word is because it's not always going to be an atom. Sometimes it could be like a part of the molecule. Sometimes it could be like many atoms together. Okay, But anyway, the strength that means that flooring is actually the best thing that you can use. Thio have a inductive effect because Florence is the most election negative, Adam. So that means if I were to rank, the halogen is in order. It would be flooring, then chlorine, then bro Ming and then iodine. Okay, Now check this out. This is actually runs completely opposite toe the element effect. Remember that in the element effect, the best halogen was iodine, right? Because with the iodine, remember, it was really big and squishy, and it could have a lot of electrons in it. But in this case, remember that the H is never directly attached to this halogen in inductive effects in inductive effects. All I care about is which one is the most Electra negative to take the most electrons away. Okay, so what that means is that actually, it's going to be the opposite. In this case, Florian is always gonna be the best thing that you could have. Okay, then the next thing is the number. The number just means the more the better. Okay, so if you have, like, let's say that you have three florins on one of them and to Florence on the other, the three florins would win. Okay? And then finally, the proximity And that means the closer the better. The reason that proximity is important is because if you're Electra, negative things are too far away. They're just not gonna have an effect on it all. And actually, that's what happened up in this conjugate base. This conjugate base had three flooring, so you might have thought that that was gonna actually be better. But it's so far away from my oxygen that is not gonna be able to have any effect on that electron cloud. Does that make sense? And the General rule is that if you are three carbons away or more so three carbons or more or three atoms or more, then you'll have no effect. Okay, So what that means is this is this would be 123 Anything after that is not really gonna have an effect on the oxygen, because just too far away, all right. And I just realized that I was writing that off the page, so I'm just gonna move that up a little bit so I could see that I said three atoms arm or would equal no effect in terms of distance. Okay, So what that means is I want the strongest things. Florian's mawr of them as many as possible. And the closer the better. And that's gonna be what makes my acid more acidic because it's going to stabilize the conjugal based more cool. Once again, a few guys might be asking me, but, Johnny, can't I just look at the acids instead of the conjugate? Yes, you can, but I need you to understand why it's more stable. And the reason has to do with these electron clouds. Okay,

