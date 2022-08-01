Why we need factors affecting acidity and when to use them.

Alright, guys. So at this point, you're already pretty good at determining the equilibrium for an acid based reaction if you have the PK information. So I already taught you that you would compare the PKK of the acid and the conjugate acid. You would see which one stronger and weaker, and that will determine your equilibrium. But what if you don't have PK information? So what if you have an asset based equilibrium question and the two compounds that you just don't know the P. K s four or there's other situations to where PK information might not be that hopeful And that's when we're gonna use the factors affecting acidity. Okay, so for the next few pages, what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna introduce five factors that even without knowing PK a values, we can still tell which one's gonna be more acidic and less acidic based on these factors. So let's go ahead and get started. So, as I mentioned, there's five major factors and we're really gonna use these factors in two different situations. Okay, The first situation is that PK information is unavailable. Oops. Un available for molecules. So what that means is that Maybe you didn't memorize it. Or maybe your professor didn't give it to you. Or maybe you did memorize it, and you just forgot it. Hey, if you're at a test and you don't remember it, it's unavailable. All right, so then you might want to use factors affecting acidity. Ah, second instance would be if the PKK's of two molecules are two similar to make a determination of highest acidity. So imagine if you're comparing to carve oxalic acids. Well, they're both gonna have the PKK of around five. So how do I tell which one's more acidic and win friends less acidic? Well, with Piquet information, you wouldn't really be able to do that. So we're gonna need toe look even more in depth into these acids. Okay, So whenever we're analyzing these five different factors, what we're gonna do is, instead of looking at the acid, we're actually going to look at something else, and that's gonna be the stability of the conjugate base. Okay, how does this work? Okay, well, the reason we look at the stability of the conjugate base is because that's going to tell us how willing the molecule is to give away a proton. So the more stable the conjugate conjure gets, the more willing the acid is gonna be to donate a proton. How does that make sense? Well, remember, the conjugate base is what the acid becomes after it reacts. Okay, If the conjugate base is very, very stable, then it's going to say, Hey, I'm fine giving up a proton as an acid because if I give up a proton, I'm just gonna be this really nice, stable conjugate base. Awesome. All right. But what if the conjugate based sucks how? But if it's just like the worst conjugated life, it's not gonna want to exist very much. Okay? So instead, it's gonna say, Hey, I'd rather stay as the acid and have the proton on myself. So basically, the dissociation constant, the likelihood of me giving up a proton is gonna increase as my conjugate base becomes more and more stable. Does that make sense? And that's what these five effects have to do with. They have to fact they are going to either increase the stability or decrease the stability of the conjugate base. All right,

