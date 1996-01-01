Understanding the Element Effect.

Let's go ahead and look at the first and easiest one. And that's the element effect. Okay, so the element effect determines how loosely or strongly a particular element bonds with hydrogen. Okay. And we can use these effects to compare different protein ated elements to each other. So, for example, a perfect example of using the element effect would be having like a nitrogen attached to an H and a sulfur attached to the age. Do we know the PK of the nitrogen? Actually? Yeah, I taught, I taught you guys that the PK of NH three should be around 38. Right. What about S. H. Two? Did he teach you? That one actually didn't teach you. So then in this case, if I were to ask you guys which one is the most the strongest acid, you would have really no clue on how to tell me, because I never gave you the P. K. Of S. H. Two. So that's why we have to use these factors. Okay, so it turns out that the element element effect is going to consist of two trends, and the first one is electro negativity. Okay, so electro negativity just says that the stronger the electro negativity, the more willing the molecule will be to accept a lone pair as the conjugate. Okay, so here's the electro negativity trend. I'm just gonna say E. N. And what that basically says, let's just put it this way we have, let's say H. F. Okay, which is an H attached to the most electro negative atom. And then let me say that we have also C. H. With also an H. Three over here. Okay, so I'm just giving you and that's a little bit off the screen. But can you see that? That's just an H. On the side. Cool. Great there. Okay, so anyway, we've got HF and we've got CH four. Alright. And what I'm wondering is after each of these molecules gives up a proton, what is it gonna look like? Well after this, this gives up one proton. H. Plus, what it's gonna look like? Is this F minus? Does that make sense? Because you always exchange a proton for a lone pair? So it's gonna turn into F minus. This is the conjugate base. Okay, now let's look at the conjugate base for the carbon, The carbon when it gives up its proton. By the way, I'm drawing this arrow wrong. This is not a mechanism. Arrow. This is just like me showing what happens next. Okay, what that would look like is like this CH three negative. Okay, so these are my two conjugate bases. My question to you is which of these conjugate bases is the most stable? Which of these is the happiest having that lone pair or that negative charge on it. And obviously the answer must be that it would be the flooring, why? Because flooring is the most electro negative. So it's the one that's happiest having electrons on it. Whereas carbon is really not electro negative. So carbon sucks. This carbon is really, really bad. That's like a terrible happy face. Sad face. This carbon is really, really bad. This flooring is like kind of happy. It's okay because it's a very electro negative. So it doesn't mind having a lone pair. So does that first trend make sense so far? Now, let's look at our, at our periodic table here, We were comparing nitrogen and sulfur. Okay, so nitrogen at the periodic table is here, sulfur is here. So just with the electro negativity trend, which of these do you think is going to be the better acid? The nature of gender? The sulfur. Hopefully you said the sulfur because even though you don't know the PK of the sulfur, you know that the sulfur is more electro negative. Is that cool so far? So it's gonna be happier with the negative charge. But now it turns out that there's another effect that we need to know another trend. That's to do with the element effect. And that one is the size trend. Okay. And what the size trend says is that the bigger or the squishier that the atom is. Okay, I'll explain what squishy means in a second. The more willing it's gonna be to accept a lone pair. So I'm gonna give you guys now two more examples still using flooring. So imagine that I have um f negative and f negative looks like this. Okay, the negative charge has to do with like a lone pair that accepted over here. Okay. Now, what I just drew was the electron cloud. Like there's a lot of electrons circulating and I just drew like the electron cloud. Now let's compare that to iodine. iodine is at the bottom down here. iodine is a much bigger atom. Okay. I mean the atomic number is like I think that's 53. So it's really, really big. It has 53 electrons. So instead iodine is gonna look like a sun compared to flooring. It's gonna look massive. Okay, so iodine is super super massive. Flooring is little and iodine also has a negative charge. Okay. And it also has a lone pair. Okay, so which of these do you think is gonna realize which of these do you think is going to be most affected by the lone pair? Okay. The answer is that flooring is more electro negative than iodine? Okay, I agree with that. But also flooring is a lot smaller. So that means that it's going to feel the effect of that negative charge way more than the iodine will. The iodine is so big. It's like I don't care like I don't mind having an extra loan pair because I'm a massive. Okay. And that's what I mean by squishy it's like really like big and squishy. It has a ton of electrons everywhere. Whereas flooring is kind of small even though it's very electro negative, it's still is way smaller. So overall it's gonna experience the effects of that negative charge more than the iodine one. Alright, the iodine honestly doesn't care. It could give up an electron, it could gain an extra electron. It doesn't it doesn't matter. All right. So the answer is that with size you also become more acidic. The further down you go, the more acidic you are. So if I work to compare H F versus H I. Okay. And I went ahead and I gave up a proton in each of these, I would I would become as F negative and I would become I negative as my conjugate base spaces. And then which one would be the most stable conjugate base the eye negative. Why? Because the eye negative, like I drew is much much bigger. So it's going to be able to distribute those electrons in a much bigger space than the flooring. Well, so it's gonna be more stable. Okay, so that means that the stronger acid is gonna be a chai Okay, cool. So hopefully that makes sense to you guys in terms of the element effect. Now, just keep in mind that the element effect only has to do with atoms that are directly hydrogen that are directly attached to different atoms. Okay, so let's go ahead and do these examples down here. So for one, I'm gonna have you guys we already did some of these. So I was just kind of working ahead but showing you guys using the element effect. So for one, go ahead and take a break and try to solve this one and predict which one is going to be more acidic. All right.

Hide transcripts