Understanding Resonance Effects

the next three factors aren't quite as complex. So I went ahead and group them into a category just called others. So let's go ahead and start with that third factor that effects acidity. And that would be resonance effects. Alright, so residents effects is actually just really easy. It's just whenever the donation of a proton, least of the formation of a possible resonant structure. Okay, that conjugate base will be more stable. And the reason that the countries will be more stable because it can resonate. Remember that residents structures enable for a charge to be in multiple places. That would make sense that it's d localizing the charge. All right. And that means that if the conjugate base is more stable than the molecule will be a better acid. Okay, so check this out for this example. I've given you 20 h bonds. Okay, so I have o h. And I have Ohh. All right, so we're not gonna use PKK's to figure this out. It says which of the following appears of essence would have the lower, but I'm not asking you to remember it. I mean, even though you you should remember it, But I just want to use the factors affecting acidity to figure this out. So for both of these do they have different element effects? Remember, the element effect is the atom that's directly attached to the H. So in this case, they both have the same element effect. So I'm just gonna write that here. Same element effect. Okay. And the reason is because they both have an oxygen attached to an H. That doesn't change. All right, so besides the election, obesity is exactly the same, but it turns out that one of these is a much better acid. In fact, one of these is called carve oxalic acid, and the other one is just a alcohol. So what is it about the car oxalic acid that makes it so much better as an acid? And it's the fact that let's look at the conjugate base is the conjugate base for my car. Looks like acid. Looks like this. Oh, negative. Okay, the conjugate base. So I'm just gonna put here. This is CB conjugate base. Alright. The conjugate base for my alcohol looks like this. All right, so which of these is gonna be the one that's more stable. Well, both of them have a negative charge on the Oh, but notice that this Oh, is stuck. This one, that negative charge isn't gonna be able to go anywhere. So it's completely localized. Whereas on the other one, um, this one is actually gonna be able to resonate using the two arrow rule that I taught you guys in resident structure. So then I would make upon and there, and I would break upon there, and I would actually get a new resident structure that looks like this and sorry, it's a little bit crowded. I would get a new resident structure that looks like that. So what that means is that I'm able to distribute this negative charge over those three atoms. Isn't that interesting? So what that means is that one of them is going to be way more stable than the other. And that is why car books look. Acid has a peek a of five, whereas alcohol as a PK of 16. That's a huge difference. Really. If it worked for the carbon deal, that would still have that carbolic acid or have a PK of 16. But the Carbonell changes its silken resonate So now the PK is basically like a trillion times better, or like in terms of its it's like a trillion times more acidic, almost a trillion. Alright, so it's literally a way better acid. So that's called the residents affect. Any time you can make resident structures, it comes into play.

Hide transcripts