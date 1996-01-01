Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids

Alright so for this one I'm gonna take myself out of the screen so I don't cover it up. And this one we already solved. But I just wanted to point out that the reason is because the H. I. Has the higher size so it's gonna be more acidic than H. F. Even though F. Is more electro negative. All right. Um Now some of you guys might be wondering I'll come back for this part. So some of you guys might be wondering johnny, why do I have to look at the conjugate base? Can't I just look at the acid? Because so far I haven't been drawing any conjugate bases. I've just been looking at acids. Yes, you can. As long as you understand what's going on, as long as you understand the res reason why it's more stable because of the conjugate base. I'm not gonna ask you to draw the conjugate base every time. As long as you understand the reason why it's more stable is because that conjugate base is more stable. Does that make sense? That's why it's a better acid. Okay so hopefully that makes sense. Let's go on to our next factor that affects acidity.

