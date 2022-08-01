Using electron clouds to understand the inductive effect.

So let's go ahead and look at this example Here, Um, here. I have to acids. Okay, so we're gonna go ahead and draw some electron clouds in order to figure this out. But first, I just want to ask you guys, if you didn't know about this trend, could you solve this question with PKS? Which, let's say, which one is the stronger acid? Could you solve it with PKS? Actually, no, you couldn't, because we said the PK of alcohol is roughly 16. So this one is 16. And this is also an alcohol at 16. So according to my peak A rules, I cannot tell the difference of which one's more acidic and which ones less acidic. All right, so this is one of those examples where my PKK's air to similar to tell the difference. So I'm gonna need to use a factor affecting acidity. Now, check this out. Both of these have the same exact element effect because in both cases, I have an oxygen attached directly to the H. So is the element effect gonna be different at all? No. Okay. They're the same. The election negativity is the same. And the size the same because they're both oxygen. Okay, but what is different about these is that one of these has three florins, really far away. And then one of these has two florins. Really close. So let's see how that's gonna affect it. This is the part that I was talking about. Election. Negative things that are in other parts of the molecule will affect the H. So what I want to do is okay. Giveaway in each give away an age. And what we're gonna get now is the conjugal basis. Let's look at the conjugal basis. The kanji basis look like this Basically a negative charge in the O here and a negative charge in the Oh, here. The only difference is that when I draw, like, if you if I want to draw, like an electron cloud of where those electrons are for the O on the left hand side, it would just look like this pretty much. All those electrons would reside just on that. Oh, meaning that these are localized. Okay, but then check this one out over here. This one has thes two very electra Negative Adams right next to it. So what that means is that instead of all the electrons being around the oh, some of them are going to get spread out over these florins. Okay, So what that means is that I'm gonna have less of a charge around my Oh, and I'm gonna have a little bit more of a charge in other parts of the molecule. In fact, if I were to draw this again, I'd probably make this part around the even a little bit smaller. It probably looked more like this, like, more spread out like that. Okay, now you're never going to be asked to draw this. This is just my example. I'm just trying to get you guys to see how one of the contract base is gonna look different. But if you had to guess which these congregate basis is more stable, which one would it be? It would be the one on top of me. It would be this one, because this one is d localized or spread out. Okay, So what that means is that if one of these acids, if both of these assets had the same opportunity to give a proton, the one that would say Oh, me first, me first would be the one on top of me. The one on the right. Why? Because that's gonna be the one that forms the more stable conjugal based right here. Whereas the other conjugal based that one like kind of sucks because it's all just in one place. Is that Does that make sense? Guys cool.

Hide transcripts