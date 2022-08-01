Understanding hybridization effects.

Now let's look at the hybridization effect, the hybridization effect. The definition is this that the higher the s character in an acid. Remember that we talked about s character when we were talking about hybridization, remember? We were, like saying, like, 25% s character would come from sp three, where you have like and s and you have three piece. So then 25% of the entire thing is s And that would be the s character. Okay? And the reason is because the S orbital is the one that's closest to the nucleus. Remember, it's the smallest. So the more s character you have, the closer, the lone pairs, they're gonna be held to the nucleus. And it's gonna make the content based more stable because you're gonna hold those electrons tighter. So the positive and it's gonna be a little bit more stable. So if we were to think about the acidity trend, what it would look like and by the way, just go ahead and add a stick there if you don't have one already. So for the acidity trend, would it would be is that s p okay has would have 50% as character because it's basically, um one part s one part P s P two would have 33% s character, and then SP three would have 25% s character. Now let's look at the PKK's underneath. I want you guys to draw in the PK so you guys can remember what they are and you guys can see how this trend is affected. So what was the PKK of NSP hybrid? I ch It was 25. What was the PKF sp to remember? This is Al Qaida, Al Keen and all Cane s b two b 44. And then what was, um sp three who was 50? Okay, so you can see how, as my s character gets higher as my s character is increasing, my acidity is also increasing. Does that make sense? So as you're s character is getting bigger, the amount of the whole hybrid orbital is s the more acidic you get

