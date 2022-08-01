Which of the oxides is the most basic?

Alright, So yep, the one that would be the most basic would be this one right here on The reason is because that's called Turkey Talk Side and it's the bulky IST based out of all of these that has the most are groups sticking off of it. So would be the one that is the worst solve ated. So that means that it's gonna be the least stable conjugate base, which means it's the most basic. All right, so I know that that was a lot of like It means this, which means this. Just remember the rules. If you're confused, just memorize these rules and you'll be fine. All right, so now let's go ahead and do some practice.

Hide transcripts