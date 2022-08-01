Understanding the Inductive Effect.

Let's talk about the second factor that affects acidity, and that is inductive effects. So inductive effects describe the stabilizing properties that electro negative. Wait that down. Electro negative atoms that are not connected directly to the acidic hydrogen have on the overall acidity. Now, notice what I did to this word not connected this phrase. I made it bold. I made it underlined, and I made it all caps. So do you think that's kind of important? Yeah, right. It's very important. I need you to realize that this is kind of different from element effects. Element effects had to do with the atoms that are directly attached to the H. Okay. Whereas inductive effects have to do with atoms that are not attached to the age, that means they're on other parts of the molecules. They could be two carbons away, but they're still gonna affect the acidity of the hydrogen. Okay, so that's the difference between element and inductive. Okay, On the way that works is that whenever a charge can be de localized over more than one atom, that's that that conjugate base or that charge is gonna be more stable. Okay, so remember what's going on here. Remember that all of these acids, they're always gonna give up alone pair. I mean, they're gonna I'm sorry. Give up a proton and they're gonna get a lone parent return, and they're gonna turn negative. And that's called the conjugate base. If I can spread out that negative charge over multiple atoms, that's gonna make my molecule more stable. All right, so the way that works is that, um, by the way, the localizing all that means is spreading out. Okay, so when I d localized a charge, that means instead of it just being in one place, I let it be in two or three places. I spread it out over an entire molecule.

