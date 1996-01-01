Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesRanking Acidity

Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids

Johnny Betancourt
211
2
4
Was this helpful?
Alright, so for this one, what we have to look at is what are the atoms that are directly attached to the ages? Okay. So in this case I have an oxygen but there's no H. Is attached to it. So I have to look at the carbons next to it and the carbons are what have the hydrogen on them. Okay, so I would have basically CH vs. NH Those are my two bonds that I'm looking at. So then I would look at where those are on the periodic table. They happen to be right next to each other. Okay, So the size effect once again isn't really gonna come into play. But the electro negativity effect is this one is less electro negative and this one is more electric native. So that means that the N. H. Is going to be the one that is the most is the strongest asset. Okay, So that means that it would be this one and if you use P. K. Values, which again I told you not to use, but if you just wanted to confirm it, you would see that the PK of this one is around 50. Since just sp three CH and the PK of this one is about 38. Alright, so now we're gonna move on to our last one
03:15
Why we need factors affecting acidity and when to use them.
Johnny Betancourt
378
2
3
06:56
Understanding the Element Effect.
Johnny Betancourt
302
2
17
01:05
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Johnny Betancourt
240
2
5
00:59
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Johnny Betancourt
209
4
2
01:08
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Johnny Betancourt
211
2
4
00:57
Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids
Johnny Betancourt
187
3
4
01:47
Understanding the Inductive Effect.
Johnny Betancourt
271
2
2
03:18
Using electron clouds to understand the inductive effect.
Johnny Betancourt
226
3
6
03:09
The 3 factors that determine the strength of inductive effects.
Johnny Betancourt
433
3
9
01:54
Using Inductive Effect to determine acidity
Johnny Betancourt
210
2
3
03:32
Understanding Resonance Effects
Johnny Betancourt
299
3
4
02:04
Understanding hybridization effects.
Johnny Betancourt
287
2
4
00:16
Which of the following hydrocarbons is the most acidic?
Johnny Betancourt
277
2
6
02:53
Understanding steric effects.
Johnny Betancourt
337
2
6
00:30
Which of the oxides is the most basic?
Johnny Betancourt
176
2
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.