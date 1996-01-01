Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids

Alright, so for this one, what we have to look at is what are the atoms that are directly attached to the ages? Okay. So in this case I have an oxygen but there's no H. Is attached to it. So I have to look at the carbons next to it and the carbons are what have the hydrogen on them. Okay, so I would have basically CH vs. NH Those are my two bonds that I'm looking at. So then I would look at where those are on the periodic table. They happen to be right next to each other. Okay, So the size effect once again isn't really gonna come into play. But the electro negativity effect is this one is less electro negative and this one is more electric native. So that means that the N. H. Is going to be the one that is the most is the strongest asset. Okay, So that means that it would be this one and if you use P. K. Values, which again I told you not to use, but if you just wanted to confirm it, you would see that the PK of this one is around 50. Since just sp three CH and the PK of this one is about 38. Alright, so now we're gonna move on to our last one

