Using factors affecting acidity to rank acids

Alright guys, so for this one, what we're looking at is the atoms that are directly attached to the age. So I would have a see here that I'm looking at. I don't have Oh here that I'm looking at because both of those are directly attached. And for these, both of them are in the same row. What that means is that carbon and oxygen have the same size? So the size effect isn't gonna matter at all. Okay, but what is gonna matter is electro negativity? Remember that electro negativity gets higher as we go to the right? So that means that my water is going to be have a higher I mean going to have a higher acidity than my CH four. And remember I said, you can't use P. K values, you can just use just try to use the element effect. But if you wanted to double check, you could think about the P. K values. Remember the PK of water is 16 and the PK of CH four would be around 50. Okay, so obviously water is going to be a much better acid. Alright, so let's move on to the next question

