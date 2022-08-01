Understanding steric effects.

All right. So we get to our last one, and this is called Starik Effects. Now, I still haven't even talked to you guys, but what's Terex? Our But that will be coming shortly. But basically what Starik effects say is that particularly with alcohol. So this is really just going to deal with alcohols, The more easily solve aided. The conjugate base is okay, the more stable it will be. All right, So what the heck does that mean? Okay, solve ated. Wow, that's a huge word. It just means how easily it will dissolve in a Nyquist solution or how easy it will be mixed in an aqueous solution. All right. And what that means is that we want our alcohols to not be very bulky in order to mix. If if they are bulky, they're not gonna have this easy of a time mixing into the solution. So the rule here that you just need to know is that the smaller the art group, the more acidic the alcohol. Oops, acidic. Okay, so the smaller the art group, the more acidic the alcohol going all the way down to water. Let me show you an example. So basically, um, if I have hoh and then c h 30 h and then see, and then, let's say, just keep adding, I keep putting more and more groups. Let's say I had, like, something like that. Okay? I have these three different thes air. Not all alcohol's. These two are alcohols, and then one on top of is water. Okay, so just so you know, this first alcohol, um, that I have right here. Let's say this is gonna be, um this would be like, whatever. I'm just gonna say, this is just ch 30 h This first one have a PK of around 16. Okay, as I add our groups to it. So as I make our and our here, that Peca is going to start to go up because it's gonna be it's gonna be a little bit less acidic. So in this one, you have a PKF maybe around 17. Okay, it gets to the point where if you add enough are groups the PKK could go all the way up to about for for tribunal, which is one of the bulky ist alcohol's. Alright, then let's look at water, water instead of having an art group. It just has an H there. H is the smallest one of all. Remember I said smaller. The our group will h is really the smallest that it could get. Right? So that means that water, actually, as a Peca of 15.7, making it actually the best acid out of all of these. Why? Because the one of the smallest group next to the alcohol does that make sense. So basically the small, the bigger your group gets the worst of an acid, it gets okay, The smaller your group is the better and acid. Okay, so then the other trend is just the opposite of that. It would say the bigger that the our group is, the more basic the Alcock side. The Alcock side is just the name for the conjugate base. That would just be anything that has an O negative on it. Okay,

