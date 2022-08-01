Using Inductive Effect to determine acidity

So now what I'm gonna do is I'm gonna give you guys this problem. That is actually really easy. But I'm still going to give it to you guys just as a free response. Go ahead and try to solve, which would be the more acidic, the right or the left. So go ahead and pause the video and tell me so the answer is Obviously this one would be more acidic. Okay, Because this one actually meets all three criteria. It has some election negative things that are not attached. She has four florins, Okay? It has a lot of them for and they're all really close. They're all exactly on the alcohol. So this is an example of just a really easy question that you could get now. So you guys might also be asking this. But, Johnny, how about if my professor gives me one, but not the other? And if he switches them up? So, for example, what if on one of them one of the acids has a bro mean? But then the other one or one has to bro means. But then the other one has one flooring. How do I know which one is better. And my answer to that is that professors are never that mean. So what they're going to do is because the only way to figure that out would actually be to do math and to actually do, like, empirical calculations. So you're never gonna have to worry about like, Oh, this one has more. But this one is closer. Stuff like that, unless it's really obvious, like the one I gave you up there was obvious because it was way too far away. But if it was like you can't really tell the difference, you wouldn't get that kind of question. It's always gonna be like just these three things. Three things Paul together. So, for example, one of them, let's say this was an alcohol. One of them could be like having one chlorine and then the other alcohol could be like having like one flooring. And then you just have to pick the difference between those two. Okay, it wouldn't be like that. You're having to pick the difference between one flooring and to chlorine because that would be way too hard. Alright, so hopefully that makes sense to you guys. Let's go ahead and move on

