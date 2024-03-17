Fosamax (shown on the previous page) <IMAGE> has six acidic groups. The active form of the drug, which has lost two of its acidic protons, is shown in the box.

(Notice that the phosphorus atom in Fosamax and the sulfur atom in [Problem 36] <IMAGE> can be surrounded by more than eight electrons because P and S are below the second row of the periodic table.)





a. Why are the OH groups bonded to phosphorus the strongest acids of the six groups?





b. Which of the remaining four groups is the weakest acid?