For practice in recognizing mechanisms, classify each reaction according to the type of mechanism you expect:
A. Free-radical chain reaction
B. Reaction involving strong bases and strong nucleophiles
C. Reaction involving strong acids and strong electrophiles
d. ethylene BF3—> polyethylene
