3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
1:12 minutes
Problem 4i
Show an arrow-pushing mechanism that forms the product on the right from the reactant at left. Only one arrow is necessary in each reaction. [Don't forget to draw in the lone pairs on this and the next two assessments.] (a)
