16. Conjugated Systems
Cumulative Electrocyclic Problems
Problem 22b
(••••) FROM THE LITERATURE The product of the Stille coupling reaction (A) tautomerizes in a basic solution to give compound B. B spontaneously converts to C. (c) Suggest a mechanism for the conversion of B to C
