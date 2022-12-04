Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry3. Acids and BasesReaction Mechanism
2:57 minutes
Problem 2c
Textbook Question

In each reaction, label the reactants as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles). Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions. Draw any nonbonding electrons to show how they participate in the reactions. a. (CH3)2NH + HCl —> (CH3)2(+NH2) + Cl-

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
113
Was this helpful?
5:14m

Watch next

Master How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:14
How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not.
Johnny Betancourt
485
2
7
01:55
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
331
1
8
01:17
Reactivity of Molecules
Johnny Betancourt
340
1
10
02:39
How to tell if charged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
366
1
4
01:49
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
358
1
10
02:48
How to tell if uncharged molecules will react as nucleophiles or electrophiles.
Johnny Betancourt
251
2
7
03:
Nucleophile or Electrophile
Johnny Betancourt
348
1
20
04:03
Learning the rules of electron movement
Johnny Betancourt
307
1
5
00:51
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
253
1
5
01:47
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
240
1
6
01:40
Drawing Electron Movement
Johnny Betancourt
223
1
3
01:20
Why we need to break bonds sometimes.
Johnny Betancourt
231
2
1
01:17
The two ways to break bonds.
Johnny Betancourt
245
2
01:39
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
222
2
6
02:31
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
256
3
9
02:55
Identifying Bond Breaking
Johnny Betancourt
201
3
14
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.