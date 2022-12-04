In each reaction, label the reactants as Lewis acids (electrophiles) or Lewis bases (nucleophiles).
Use curved arrows to show the movement of electron pairs in the reactions.
Draw any nonbonding electrons to show how they participate in the reactions.
a. (CH3)2NH + HCl —> (CH3)2(+NH2) + Cl-
Verified Solution
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
113
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master How to tell if a molecule will be reactive or not. with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt