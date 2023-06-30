The reaction of a nitrile with an alcohol in the presence of a strong acid forms an N-substituted amide. This reaction, known as the Ritter reaction, does not work with primary alcohols.
The Ritter reaction
RC≡N + R'OH HCl—> RC=O(NHR')
b. Why does the Ritter reaction not work with primary alcohols?
