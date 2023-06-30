Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
22. Condensation Chemistry
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation
5:43 minutes
Problem 17b
Textbook Question
Can 2,4-pentanedione undergo an intramolecular aldol addition? If so, why? If not, why not?
Verified Solution
5:52m
