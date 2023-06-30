Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry22. Condensation ChemistryIntramolecular Aldol Condensation
6:16 minutes
Problem 22a
Textbook Question

The following compound results from base-catalyzed aldol cyclization of a 2-substituted cyclohexanone.

(b) Propose a mechanism for the cyclization.

Verified Solution
clock
6m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
30
Was this helpful?
5:52m

Watch next

Master Diketones with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
05:52
Diketones
Johnny Betancourt
321
7
03:27
Diesters (Dieckmann Condensation)
Johnny Betancourt
214
5
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.