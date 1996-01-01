22. Condensation Chemistry
Intramolecular Aldol Condensation
Problem 22d
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When cyclodecane-1,6-dione is treated with sodium carbonate, the product gives a UV spectrum similar to that of 1-acetyl-2-methylcyclopentene. Propose a structure for the product, and give a mechanism for its formation.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice