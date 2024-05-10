7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
2:28 minutes
Problem 6-38b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
When tert-butyl bromide is heated with an equal amount of ethanol in an inert solvent, one of the products is ethyl tert-butyl ether.
What happens to the rate if the concentration of tert-butyl bromide is tripled and the concentration of ethanol is doubled?
What happens to the rate if the temperature is raised?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
16
views
Was this helpful?