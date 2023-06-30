Skip to main content
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSN1 Reaction
Problem 6f
Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction. Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate. Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations. b.

CH3CH2OH heat—>

+

