Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry7. Substitution ReactionsSN1 Reaction
7:53 minutes
Problem 6k
Textbook Question

Furfuryl chloride can undergo substitution by both SN2 and SN1 mechanisms. Because it is a 1° alkyl halide, we expect SN2 but not SN1 reactions. 1. Draw a mechanism for the SN1 reaction shown below, paying careful attention to the structure of the intermediate. 2. How can this primary halide undergo SN1 reactions? Fufuryl chloride

+ NaOCHO sodium formate ethanol—> fufuryl formate

+ NaCl

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
61
Was this helpful?
1:49m

Watch next

Master Drawing the SN1 Mechanism with a bite sized video explanation from Johnny Betancourt

Start learning
10:49
Drawing the SN1 Mechanism
Johnny Betancourt
790
6
49
01:13
Why highly substituted leaving groups favor SN1.
Johnny Betancourt
532
3
8
08:16
Understanding the properties of SN1.
Johnny Betancourt
537
3
14
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.