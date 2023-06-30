Furfuryl chloride can undergo substitution by both SN2 and SN1
mechanisms.
Because it is a 1° alkyl halide, we expect SN2 but not SN1
reactions.
1. Draw a mechanism for the
SN1 reaction shown below, paying careful attention to the structure of the intermediate.
2. How can this primary halide undergo SN1 reactions?
Fufuryl chloride
+ NaOCHO sodium formate ethanol—> fufuryl formate
+ NaCl
