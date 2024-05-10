7. Substitution Reactions
Propose a mechanism involving a hydride shift or an alkyl shift for each solvolysis reaction.
Explain how each rearrangement forms a more stable intermediate.
Hint: Most rearrangements convert 2° (or incipient 1°) carbocations to 3° or resonance-stabilized carbocations.
d. <IMAGE> CH3CH2OH heat—> <IMAGE> + <IMAGE>
